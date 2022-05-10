NMMS Result 2022: Kerala Govt Releases Class 8th Scholarship Result, Here's Direct Link

Kerala scholarship result: Government of Kerala has released the Kerala National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Examination or Kerala NMMS Result 2022 on May 9, 2022. The Class 8th NMMSE Scholarship result for all students has been announced. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their NMMS results online now. It has been uploaded on the official website - nmmse.kerala.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps.

The Kerala NMMS 2021-22 result has been declared for the exam which was conducted on March 22, 2022. Those who clear the same will get a scholarship of Rs. 500 per month. Kerala class 8th scholarship is for Rs.6000 per annum. Before announcing the result, the exam conducting authority also released NMMSE provisional answer key for students. They were provided tile to raise objections on the same and based on the objections, final result has been prepared. The direct link as well as the step-by-step process to check Class 8th Scholarship result is mentioned below.

Kerala class 8th scholarship: Websites to check results

www.nmmse.kerala.gov.in www.keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala NMMS Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Kerala National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination - nmmse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab where you'll see the notification NMMS 2021 Results published.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and password to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the NMMS Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the same, download it and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check results

To be noted that those who are eligible for NMMS Scholarship via the Kerala NMMS Results 2022, must incur the benefits in time. As mentioned above, candidates should keep printout of scholarship result with them. For more details, candidates should go to the official website.