Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

NMMS Tamil Nadu Result 2024 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has officially announced the results of the NMMS Tamil Nadu examination. Here's link.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has officially announced the results of the NMMS Tamil Nadu examination. Students eagerly awaiting their outcomes can now access their TN NMMS results on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. To retrieve their NMMS TN 2024 result, students are required to enter their ten-digit roll number along with their date of birth.

Conducted on February 3, 2024, the NMMS Tamil Nadu examination for the academic year 2023-24 has seen the participation of numerous students across the state. The NMMS results PDF 2024, now available for viewing, comprises crucial details including the student's full name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and school ID.

Advertisement

How to Download Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024?

Students can follow these simple steps to download their NMMS TN results:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website of NMMS TN, dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the result tab on the homepage.
  3. Click on "NMMS EXAMINATION- Results Feb-2024".
  4. Enter the login details, including roll number and date of birth.
  5. Download the NMMS TN result and retain it for future reference.

Direct link to check TN NMMS Results 2024

Advertisement

NMMS Tamil Nadu Selection Criteria

To qualify for NMMS Scholarships in Tamil Nadu, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Advertisement
  1. Minimum Qualifying Marks: Candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in both MAT and SAT papers for the general category, and 32% for the reserved category.
  2. NMMS Tamil Nadu Cut-Off: The NMMS cut-off in Tamil Nadu is determined based on the minimum marks obtained by students who qualify for the quota. With only 6695 students set to be awarded scholarships in the state, the cut-off will correspond to the score of the last student on the selected list of the respective category.
Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World7 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    11 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo