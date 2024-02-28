Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has officially announced the results of the NMMS Tamil Nadu examination. Students eagerly awaiting their outcomes can now access their TN NMMS results on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. To retrieve their NMMS TN 2024 result, students are required to enter their ten-digit roll number along with their date of birth.

Conducted on February 3, 2024, the NMMS Tamil Nadu examination for the academic year 2023-24 has seen the participation of numerous students across the state. The NMMS results PDF 2024, now available for viewing, comprises crucial details including the student's full name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and school ID.

How to Download Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024?

Students can follow these simple steps to download their NMMS TN results:

Visit the official website of NMMS TN, dge.tn.gov.in. Navigate to the result tab on the homepage. Click on "NMMS EXAMINATION- Results Feb-2024". Enter the login details, including roll number and date of birth. Download the NMMS TN result and retain it for future reference.

Direct link to check TN NMMS Results 2024

NMMS Tamil Nadu Selection Criteria

To qualify for NMMS Scholarships in Tamil Nadu, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Minimum Qualifying Marks: Candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in both MAT and SAT papers for the general category, and 32% for the reserved category. NMMS Tamil Nadu Cut-Off: The NMMS cut-off in Tamil Nadu is determined based on the minimum marks obtained by students who qualify for the quota. With only 6695 students set to be awarded scholarships in the state, the cut-off will correspond to the score of the last student on the selected list of the respective category.