NSTSE 2022: National Level Science Talent Search Exam Result Out; Here's How To Check

NSTSE 2022 Result: The National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) 2022 result has been declared. All those candidates who have appeared in the NSTSE exam 2022 can check and download the result by visiting the official website of the NSTSE exam. As per reports, more than one crore students participated in the NSTSE exam in 2022.

Sara Kukreja has bagged rank 1 in the NSTSE 2022 by scoring 54 marks out of 60. She also secured 2nd place in the National Science Olympiad, NSO 2022. As per the official information, the NSTSE topper will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000. The top three scorers from each state will be given a special encouragement award. The syllabus includes Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, and General Science, the release mentioned.

National Level Science Talent Search Exam: Here's how to check result

Step 1: To check the NSTSE 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "NSTSE 2022" result link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their login ID.

Step 4: The NSTSE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates download and print the NSTSE 2022 results for future reference.

Every year, NSO exams are held by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). It is a scholarship examination aimed at selecting the best minds from classes 1 to 12 through a tough test. The test comprises two levels 1 and 2: Level 1 is for all students in grades 1–12, whereas students who pass the level 1 exam (grades 3–12) are eligible to take the level 2 exam. According to the official notice, the international rank holder is awarded Rs 50,000 and a medal, while rank 2 receives Rs 25,000 and a medal.