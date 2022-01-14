NTA AIAPGET 2021: Revised Result Outs, Check Steps To View Scores

NTA AIAPGET 2021: The National Testing Agency has recently released the revised scorecard for the All Indian AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test. Candidates who took the exam can check the revised scorecards on the official website, i.e., aiapget.nta.ac.in.

It should be noted that the National Testing Agency had released the All India Post Graduate Entrance Test on October 21, 2021. In order to check scorecards, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. The Post Graduate exam scores can be checked by following these steps.

“The candidates who had appeared for Ayurveda Exam on September 18, 2021 (First Shift) are hereby informed to download their revised Score Card,” the NTA said in the notice.

AIAPGET 2021: Here is how to check revised scorecard

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of the All India Post Graduate Entrance Test by NTA, which is – aiapget.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link/tab that reads, 'Scorecard AIAPGET 2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials.

The AIAPGET 2021 result and scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the same and also take a printout of the same for future references

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

AIAPGET 2021 Official Notice: Highlights

The official notice states that “As per the request received from the Ministry of Ayush vide letter dated 13 December 2021 D.O.No. L. 14030/66/2021 EP-1 and the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala in W.P. (C) No.26541/2021 the Answer Key for Question ID- 745 and 752 of Ayurveda are being revised. The candidates who had appeared for Ayurveda Exam on 18.09.2021 (First Shift) are hereby informed to download their revised Score Card.”

On the basis of the AIAPGET 2021 results, admission to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be done. Candidates meeting the AIAPGET 2021 cut-off can apply for admission to all India (open/other states) and state quota seats to the MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions, and universities and deemed universities across the country.

To be noted that this time a total of 26,146 candidates appeared for the entrance exam across all disciplines. The examination was conducted in two shifts. In case any candidate has any issues, he/she is ready to be in touch with National Testing Agency.