NTA CMAT 2022 Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

NTA CMAT 2022 Result: As scheduled, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the April 9 exam can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their application number, date of birth, and will have to enter the security pin. CMAT was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The direct link to check results has also been attached below.

CMAT 2022 Result: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on link which reads, “Result of CMAT-2022 has been Declared”. Then they will have to click on link which reads, “CMAT-2022 Result has been Declared”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, the CMAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the results and download the same

Step 6: They are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

With the announcement of CMAT result, participating institutions will soon release their respective cut-off marks. Students should know that they will have to apply separately to different CMAT College and institutions for admission. Students who have qualified in the exam will have to appear for further admission rounds – Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). To be noted that the final CMAT result will be announced after Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds.

NTA on April 19 released the provisional answer key. Candidates who were not satisfied, had an option of raising objections against the CMAT answer key 2022 by providing appropriate representations until 11.50 pm on April 21, 2022. For each objection raised, candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key was prepared and on the basis of final key result was prepared.