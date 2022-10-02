NTA Declares ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result, Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result. All those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) can check their scores by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Earlier, the NTA had released the answer key for the ICAR AIEEA UG examination. The option to raise an objection against the answer key was available till September 23, 2022. Along with the AIEEA UG answer key, NTA also released the AIEEA question paper and candidates' responses. Notably, the UG 2022 result has been prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key. The ICAR AIEEA scorecard will include details like the candidate's name, programme name, category, gender, and qualifying rank. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step procedure to check the ICAR AIEEA UG Scores.