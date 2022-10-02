NTA Declares ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result, Here's How To Check Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result. All those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) can check their scores by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the NTA had released the answer key for the ICAR AIEEA UG examination. The option to raise an objection against the answer key was available till September 23, 2022. Along with the AIEEA UG answer key, NTA also released the AIEEA question paper and candidates' responses. Notably, the UG 2022 result has been prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key. The ICAR AIEEA scorecard will include details like the candidate's name, programme name, category, gender, and qualifying rank. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step procedure to check the ICAR AIEEA UG Scores.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result: Here's how to check ICAR AIEEA UG scores

Step 1: In order to check the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result, candidates are required to visit the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, find and click on the link for AIEEA UG Result 2022.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and download the scorecard.

Step 5: Save the scorecard for future use.

Here's direct link to check the ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 - Click Here

More details

The AIEEA is the national-level entrance test which is conducted for the admission of candidates to 15% seats in bachelor degree programme in Agriculture and allied courses at agricultural universities across the country, 100% seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi, IARI New Delhi & DR. RPCAU PUSA. It is advised that candidates are required to visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative