JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Results LIVE Updates; 20 Candidates Score Perfect 100, Check Link

NTA will conduct JEE Main session 2 in April; Will begin registrations for this session today, February 7, on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees," as per the official notification.
As per the official data in the JEE Main 2023 result, no female candidate has topped the JEE Main Session 1 exam. Among the top 20 students, all are male candidates.
NTA has informed, in the JEE Main Engineering result announced last night, 20 candidates secured perfect 100 percentile score
JEE Main 2023: Female candidates
Among girl candidates, the top three performers are:
MEESALA PRANATHI SREEJA: 99.997259 percentile
RAMIREDDY MEGHANA: 99.9944732
MEDHA BHAVANI GIRISH: 99.9941001
JEE Main - 2023: Gender, category wide distribution of candidates appeared and the names of the 20 candidates who scored 100 in Session 1 in Paper 1 (B.E / B.Tech)
The following candidates scored 100 percentile in the Engineering paper in session 1:
AMOGH JALAN
APURVA SAMOTA
BHINEET MAJETY
BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY
ASHIK STENNY
DESHANK PRATAP SINGH
DHRUV SANJAY JAIN
DNYANESH HEMENDRA SHINDE
DUGGINENI VENKATA YUGESH
GULSHAN KUMAR
GUTHIKONDA ABHIRAM
KAUSHAL VIJAYVERGIYA
KRISH GUPTA
MAYANK SONI
N.K.VISHWAAJITH
NIPUN GOEL
RISHI KALRA
SOHAM DAS
SUTHAR HARSHUL SANJAYBHAI
VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY
Candidates can submit the application forms for the JEE Mains session 2 online through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
Step 1 - Visit jeemain.nra.nic.in
Step 2 - Open the JEE Mains session 1 result link
Step 3 - Key-in the login details
Step 4 - Submit and view your result.
Registration for NTA JEE Session 2 Exam 2023 will begin from February 7, 2023. For the Registration link, candidates can check the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The overall attendance for the Engineering paper in 2023 was highest since NTA started conducting the entrance test - 95.79 per cent
Students attended:
Paper 1 - 8.6 lakh candidates
Paper 2 - 0.46 lakh candidates
