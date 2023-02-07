Last Updated:

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Results LIVE Updates; 20 Candidates Score Perfect 100, Check Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023--1 BE, BTech paper 1. Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. the website now checks their scores.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
JEE Main

IMAGE: PTI Representative

pointer
15:05 IST, February 7th 2023
April session of JEE Main 2023 result

April session of JEE Main 2023 result

NTA will conduct JEE Main session 2 in April; Will begin registrations for this session today, February 7, on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

pointer
14:37 IST, February 7th 2023
JEE Mains Result 2023: 'NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers'

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees," as per the official notification.

pointer
14:31 IST, February 7th 2023
No female in top 20 in the JEE Mains January result 2023

As per the official data in the JEE Main 2023 result, no female candidate has topped the JEE Main Session 1 exam. Among the top 20 students, all are male candidates.

pointer
14:27 IST, February 7th 2023
20 candidates secure 100 percentile score in JEE Mains session 1 result

NTA has informed, in the JEE Main Engineering result announced last night, 20 candidates secured perfect 100 percentile score

pointer
14:20 IST, February 7th 2023
JEE Main 2023: Female candidates

JEE Main 2023: Female candidates

Among girl candidates, the top three performers are:

MEESALA PRANATHI SREEJA: 99.997259 percentile

RAMIREDDY MEGHANA: 99.9944732

MEDHA BHAVANI GIRISH: 99.9941001

pointer
13:32 IST, February 7th 2023
JEE Main - 2023: Gender, category wise distribution of candidates appeared

JEE Main - 2023: Gender, category wide distribution of candidates appeared and the names of the 20 candidates who scored 100 in Session 1 in Paper 1 (B.E / B.Tech)

 

pointer
13:28 IST, February 7th 2023
JEE (Main) Session 1- 2023 results

JEE (Main) Session 1- 2023 results

pointer
13:27 IST, February 7th 2023
JEE (Main) Session 1- 2023 results

JEE (Main) Session 1- 2023 results

pointer
13:23 IST, February 7th 2023
List of 100 percentile scorers in JEE Main result 2023

The following candidates scored 100 percentile in the Engineering paper in session 1:

AMOGH JALAN

APURVA SAMOTA

BHINEET MAJETY

BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY

ASHIK STENNY

DESHANK PRATAP SINGH

DHRUV SANJAY JAIN

DNYANESH HEMENDRA SHINDE

DUGGINENI VENKATA YUGESH

GULSHAN KUMAR

GUTHIKONDA ABHIRAM

KAUSHAL VIJAYVERGIYA

KRISH GUPTA

MAYANK SONI

N.K.VISHWAAJITH

NIPUN GOEL

RISHI KALRA

SOHAM DAS

SUTHAR HARSHUL SANJAYBHAI

VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY

pointer
12:58 IST, February 7th 2023
Application Form for JEE Mains 2023 - Session 2

Candidates can submit the application forms for the JEE Mains session 2 online through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

pointer
12:49 IST, February 7th 2023
20 candidates score perfect 100

20 candidates score perfect 100 in January edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main: National Testing Agency. 

pointer
12:19 IST, February 7th 2023
SANDES APP for real time updates from NTA

JEE Mains 2023: How to download SANDES APP

  • SANDES App acts as a secondary channel to receive real time notifications from NTA
  • SANDES App available on Google Play Store 
  • Key-in “Sandes App” in the search bar
  • The app is then displayed on the play store
  • Click on Install button to download the SANDES App into your mobile
  • Get the latest updates from the SANDES App on your mobile phone
pointer
12:11 IST, February 7th 2023
Steps to check JEE Main session 1 result

Step 1 - Visit jeemain.nra.nic.in

Step 2 - Open the JEE Mains session 1 result link

Step 3 - Key-in the login details

Step 4 - Submit and view your result. 

pointer
12:06 IST, February 7th 2023
Registration for NTA JEE Session 2 Exam 2023 to begin today

Registration for NTA JEE Session 2 Exam 2023 will begin from February 7, 2023. For the Registration link, candidates can check the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

pointer
12:02 IST, February 7th 2023
Attendance for JEE Mains highest ever in 2023

The overall attendance for the Engineering paper in 2023 was highest since NTA started conducting the entrance test - 95.79 per cent

Students attended:

Paper 1 - 8.6 lakh candidates

Paper 2 - 0.46 lakh candidates

pointer
11:52 IST, February 7th 2023
Toppers for JEE Mains 2023

The toppers list and their respective score for the JEE Mains 2023 will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

pointer
11:48 IST, February 7th 2023
Direct link to check JEE main 2023 results

Direct link to check JEE main 2023 results

The final answer key for JEE main is also out.

pointer
11:35 IST, February 7th 2023
Login credentials required for JEE Mains session 1 results

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2023: First session results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been announced. The scores can be checked on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Login credentials required for JEE Main session 1 result are application number and date of birth.

pointer
11:32 IST, February 7th 2023
Direct Link for JEE Mains Session 1 Results

Here's the link to check the JEE mains results- https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN-auth-23

COMMENT