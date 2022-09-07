The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result release date and time for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 on Wednesday. According to the NTA schedule, the scorecards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at around 12 pm. Candidates can check NEET results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, and on ntaresults.nic.in. They can also check nta.ac.in for regular updates.

On August 31, NTA published the NEET official answer for all codes. The testing agency allowed candidates to raise a query against any answer given in the key till September 2. Earlier, NTA had also released the NEET OMR response sheets of all the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores. The final answer key of NEET 2022 and results will be published by NTA a few hours before the results

NTA will also announce category-wise cut-off marks and percentiles. People who score to or above the cut-off scores for their category can apply for admission to medical courses through all India quota and state quota counseling.

Candidates who had appeared in the written entrance examination of NEET for admission in Medical courses can check and download their NEET UG Result 2022 through the official links by using their application number and date of birth.

NEET Result 2022: Date

How to Download NEET Result 2022 Scorecard

Visit NTA’s official website - neet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ link under Latest Announcement

On the next window enter the required credentials including the NTA NEET application number and date of birth

You may access the NEET 2022 result.

Download the NEET result PDF, and take a printout for further reference.

NEET Result 2022: Category-wise-cut-off Percentile

General- 50th

General-PH- 45th

SC- 40th

ST- 40th

OBC- 40th

SC/ST/OBC-PH- 40th

NEET 2022

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS, BDS, or Ayush Courses every year. Notably, this year NTA successfully conducted the NEET examination on 17 July 2022.

A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. As per the NTA, 95 percent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. “The number of candidates within India were maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6),” NTA said in an official statement.