Published 16:46 IST, July 19th 2024
NTA To Publish City, Centre-Wise NEET-UG Results 2024 Tomorrow: When, Where and How To Check
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the centre-wise and city-wise results for NEET-UG 2024 on July 20. Know when, where and how to check it online.
- Education
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
NTA To Publish City, Centre-Wise NEET-UG Results 2024 Tomorrow | Image: Sutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:46 IST, July 19th 2024