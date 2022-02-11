Last Updated:

NTSE Final Result To Be Out Today, Here's Step-by-step Guide To Download Scores

NTSE Final result will be released on Friday, February 11, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NTSE Final result

Image: Pixabay


NTSE stage 2 final result 2021: National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT is scheduled to release the National Talent Search Examination, NTSE Result 2021-22. It was announced that the Stage 2 results will be released on Friday, February 11, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the second stage final result and merit list on the official website ncert.nic.in.  

NTSE stage 2 result is for the exam that was conducted on October 24, 2021. Only those candidates who secured merit in Stage 1 exam and qualified it, were allowed to appear in this exam. As of now, no official time has been announced for releasing results. However, it is expected to be out by second half. After the release, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. .  

NTSE Result 2021-22: Step by step guide to check Stage 2 result 

  • Candidates who took the exam will have to go to the official website of National Council of Educational Research and Training – ncert.nic.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021.' (Link will be activated only after the release of results) 
  • Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the required login details
  • Post submitting the details, the Stage 2 Final Result and Merit List will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should download it and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should know that NCERT has already released the provisional NTSE Result 2021-22 on February 9, 2022. Candidates were given time to raise objections. Considering the objections, NCERT will release the final results. Those who have not checked provisional result can check it now by following these steps.

NTSE stage 2 provisional result: Here's how to download NTSE stage 2 result

  • Step 1: To check the NCERT NTSE result, candidates need to visit the official website - ncert.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads, "NTSE."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 4: Now, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Result NTSE-2021."
  • Step 5: Review your NTSE Stage 2 Exam scorecard.
  • Step 6: Print the results for future reference.
