NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result: NTSE Result 201-22 Released; See How To Download

NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result: The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) released the results of the NTS Stage-2 Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the National Talent Search Exam, NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021 by visiting the official website - ncert.nic.in/national-talent-examination.php

Along with the results, NCERT has also released OMR Sheet that is available on the official website. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the examination result. On October 24, last year, the NTSE Stage 2 examination was held in 50 cities across 68 centres in the country. NCERT had also invited comments/feedback and queries from the candidates on the scoring keys of the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) from November 30, 2021, to December 10, 2021. Based on the feedback, the final key was prepared and released on February 2, 2022. Download the NTSE result by following the below-mentioned steps.

NTSE stage 2 provisional result: Here's how to download NTSE stage 2 result