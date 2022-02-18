NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021 Released: Here's Direct Link To Check Final Results, Cut Off Mark

NTSE Stage 2 result 2021: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the final results of the NTSE Stage 2 2021 examination. NCERT has declared the NTSE stage 2 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting - ncert.nic.in.

Candidates must note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access NTSE stage 2 results. The final result was scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022, but for some reason, it got delayed. This year, the NCERT conducted the examination in 50 cities across 68 testing centers on October 24, 2021. NTSE is conducted every year in 2 stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state level. Selected candidates are invited to participate in stage 2 or the National-level. Only those candidates who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship.

Here's direct link to check NTSE Stage 2 final results 2021 - Click here

NTSE Stage 2 final results 2021 released: Check cut off

NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021: Here's how to check results online

Step 1: To check NTSE Stage 2 result 2021 candidates need to visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page click on the ‘ NTSE ’ selection link

’ selection link Step 3: Click on the link that says “ NTSE 2021 STAGE 2 Final Result ”

” Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth to login

Step 5: Check NTSE Stage 2 exam scorecard

Step 6: Save and download a copy for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative