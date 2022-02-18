NTSE stage 2 final result 2021: National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT will be releasing National Talent Search Examination, NTSE Result 2021-22 on February 18, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the second stage final result and merit list by following the steps mentioned below. Only those candidates who secured merit in Stage 1 exam and qualified it, were allowed to appear in this exam.

Important dates

NTSE Stage II exam was conducted on October 24, 2021

Earlier the result was scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022

Now it will be released on February 18, 2022

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: Check release date and time

Result will be released on February 18, 2022

The result will be released in evening at 5 PM

NTSE Final Result 2021: Step by step guide to check

Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 link

Candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Post submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the result and download the page.

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To be noted that NCERT has already released the provisional NTSE Result 2021-22 on February 9, 2022. Candidates were given time to raise objections. Considering the objections, NCERT will release the final results. Those who have not checked provisional result can check it now by following these steps.

NTSE stage 2 provisional result: Steps to check NTSE stage 2 result