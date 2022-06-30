NVS Result 2022: JNV NVS Result For Non-teaching Posts Out, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the NVS Result 2022 for various non-teaching posts. All those candidates who were interested in the recruitment drive and took the exam can check their result now. The Navodya result has been uploaded on the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in
JNV NVS result which has been released is for the Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNVS Cadre), Electrician Cum Plumber, and Mess Helper posts. It is for the computer-based test which was conducted in various shifts on March 8, 9, 11 and 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.
The list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre) in the ratio of 1:5 of the notified vacancies. Meanwhile, the list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the post of Electrician Cum Plumber and Mess Helper is in the ratio of 1:3 of the notified vacancies. For mode details related to Navodya result, candidates can go to the official website.