NVS Result 2022: JNV NVS Result For Non-teaching Posts Out, Here's How To Check

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the NVS Result 2022 for various non-teaching posts. All those candidates who were interested in the recruitment drive and took the exam can check their result now. The Navodya result has been uploaded on the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in

JNV NVS result which has been released is for the Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNVS Cadre), Electrician Cum Plumber, and Mess Helper posts. It is for the computer-based test which was conducted in various shifts on March 8, 9, 11 and 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

NVS Result 2022: Here's how to check result for non-teaching staff recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link which reads, "List of candidates shortlisted for Skill / Trade Test to the post of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber and Mess Helper under Direct Recruitment Drive 2021-21"

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: There they will have to press NVS Result 2022 link

Step 5: The result PDF for non teaching posts will open

Step 6: Check the result and download the file

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre) in the ratio of 1:5 of the notified vacancies. Meanwhile, the list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the post of Electrician Cum Plumber and Mess Helper is in the ratio of 1:3 of the notified vacancies. For mode details related to Navodya result, candidates can go to the official website.