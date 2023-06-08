Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Scorecard

Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha has declared the class 12th Arts Results 2023 today, June 8, 2023. The result was declared at 4 pm in a press conference at the CHSE Odisha office. Students who appeared for the exam check their Odisha arts mark sheet by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials. Candidates can find a list of websites, steps to check result online and via SMS here.

Odisha 12th Arts result 2023: Where to check

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Here's how to check Odisha arts stream result

Step 1: To check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result, candidates need to visit the official website - chseodisha nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Odisha +2 arts result link

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The CHSE Odisha +2 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

How to check Odisha +2 arts result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS typing box on your mobile device.

Step 2: Write ‘Result_OR12_Roll Number’.

Step 3: Send the message to 52623.

Step 4: You will get the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 on your mobile number.

CHSE Odisha +2 arts exams were held between March 2 and April 5. CHSE Odisha declared the class 12th science and commerce streams results on May 31. 84.93% of science stream students passed the exam. 81.12% of commerce students passed the exam.