Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Scorecard

Image: PTI
Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha has declared the class 12th Arts Results 2023 today, June 8, 2023. The result was declared at 4 pm in a press conference at the CHSE Odisha office. Students who appeared for the exam check their Odisha arts mark sheet by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials. Candidates can find a list of websites, steps to check result online and via SMS here.
CHSE Odisha +2 arts exams were held between March 2 and April 5. CHSE Odisha declared the class 12th science and commerce streams results on May 31. 84.93% of science stream students passed the exam. 81.12% of commerce students passed the exam.
