Odisha +2 Result 2023: Where And How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results Today

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare class 12 science, commerce results today. See how to check.

Nandini Verma
Odisha +2 Result 2023

Image: iStock


CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the date and time for releasing Odisha CHSE exam results 2023.  As per reports, the Odisha class 12th board results for commerce and science streams will be declared on May 31 at 11 am. Once released, the results can be accessed at orissaresults.nic.in.

In order to check the CHSE Odisha +2 scorecards, students would have to log in using their roll number and password on the result portal. Around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE class 12th exams. The Odisha class 12th Commerce exams began on March 2 and concluded on April 4. The arts stream exam began on March 2 and concluded on April 5, and for the Science stream the exam began on March 1 and ended on April 4.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the class 12th exam should go to the CHSE official results portal- orissaresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2023’
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by a captcha code
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2023 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage for science, commerce, and arts streams was 94.12%, 89.2%, and 82.10%. respectively. Odisha Board has already declared the class 10th results. This year, a total of 96.19% passed the matric exam. Around 5.2 lakh students took the exam out of which 5.12 lakh passed.

