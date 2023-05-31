Odisha +2 Results 2023 OUT, 85% Pass In Science, 81% In Commerce Stream, Link Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the Odisha CHSE exam results 2023. The Odisha class 12th board results for commerce and science streams were declared on May 31 at 11 am. 84.93% of science stream students passed the exam. 81.12% of commerce students passed the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at orissaresults.nic.in.

To check the CHSE Odisha +2 mark sheet, students need to log in using their roll number and password on the CHSE Odisha result portal. Around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE class 12th exams this year. The Odisha class 12th Commerce exams began on March 2 and concluded on April 4. The arts stream exam began on March 2 and concluded on April 5, and for the Science stream the exam began on March 1 and ended on April 4.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Board class 12th exam should go to the CHSE official results portal- orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2023’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by a captcha code

Step 4: After submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2023 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage for science, commerce, and arts streams was 94.12%, 89.2%, and 82.10%. respectively. Odisha Board has already declared the class 10th results. This year, a total of 96.19% passed the matric exam. Around 5.2 lakh students took the exam out of which 5.12 lakh passed.