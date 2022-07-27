Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 Direct Link Out, Here's How To Check Scores On Mobile

Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022: As scheduled, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the Odisha class 12 result 2022. The result has been announced on July 27 at around 2 pm. Students who took the exams can download their scorecards now. It can be checked on the official websites by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites has also been attached below.

Odisha class 12th result has been released for over 3 lakh candidates who took the board exams. The inter exams were conducted between April 28 and May 31, 2022. Students will have to enter their 9-digit roll number, date of birth, and captcha code to check scores online. The direct link to check scores has also been attached below.

CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022: List of official websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

Here's a step-by-step guide to download CHSE Result 2022 on mobile

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam that was conducted in offline mode, should go to any of the CHSE official results portals

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by captcha code

Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.

Here is the direct link to check scores

To be noted that the result has been released for Science and Commerce stream only. Candidates belonging to Arts stream will have to wait for another week to check their scores online. To qualify CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2022, students will be required to score at least 33% marks. Students had to score 33 marks out of total 100 marks. Those who have failed to achieve the same, have to sit for supplementary exams. The details of the same have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.