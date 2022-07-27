CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha Science, Commerce Results Out, Check Pass Percentage Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The students who have appeared in the 12th Arts stream result on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be announcing the Higher Secondary result 2022 for Arts and Vocational stream results on August 8, 2022. This has been announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on July 27, 2022.
This year, the overall pass percentage in Commerce stream is 89.20 per cent.
According to the official information, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 94.12 per cent.
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the results of Plus 2 arts stream will be out within a week.
Press conference for releasing Odisha CHSE result has been started
The result which has been released today can be checked in various ways. Here is all you need to know about it. (CLICK HERE)
The CHSE Odisha class 12 result has been released. Here is the direct link to check scores online.
Candidates will have to enter their 9-digit roll number, captcha and date of birth to check scores
The Board has released class 12 or inter result before time. Earlier it was supposed to be out at 4 pm but it has been released before time.
92.37 percent of girls were declared successful, the pass percentage among boys was 88.77
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha announced the class 10 final examination results on July 6, in which 90.55 percent students were declared successful.
Those who could not clear the exams due to any reason will be eligible to take the supplementary exam. The registration date for supplementary exams will be announced today.
Odisha CHSE class 12 result for Arts stream will be released next week.
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject and in total to get a pass in the Class 12 exam.
"The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar," Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.
Candidates can check the Odisha Plus 2 commerce and science results 2022 by using their roll number and registration number.
Candidates should know that results for only Science and Commerce stream will be released on July 27, 2022.
CHSE 12th exams were held from April 28 to May 31, 2022.
The result for over 3 lakh candidates who took the exam will be released at 4 pm
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Once the result is released, students will be able to check it on the official website orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022