CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha Science, Commerce Results Out, Check Pass Percentage Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the Odisha CHSE exam results 2022. As scheduled, the result has been released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The result highlights and steps to check scores online can be checked here.

Odisha CHSE Result

17:30 IST, July 27th 2022
17:30 IST, July 27th 2022
Official websites to check Arts result

The students who have appeared in the 12th Arts stream result on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

17:30 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Date and time for releasing Arts stream result out

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be announcing the Higher Secondary result 2022 for Arts and Vocational stream results on August 8, 2022. This has been announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on July 27, 2022.

16:24 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: 89.20% of students pass in Commerce

This year, the overall pass percentage in Commerce stream is 89.20 per cent. 

16:20 IST, July 27th 2022
CHSE Science Result 2022; 94.12% of students pass

According to the official information, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 94.12 per cent.

16:14 IST, July 27th 2022
Arts result to be out within a week

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the results of Plus 2 arts stream will be out within a week.

 

16:07 IST, July 27th 2022
Press Conference for releasing result begins

Press conference for releasing Odisha CHSE result has been started

16:00 IST, July 27th 2022
15:33 IST, July 27th 2022
Official websites to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022
  1. chseodisha.nic.in
  2. orissaresults.nic.in
15:00 IST, July 27th 2022
Here is all you need to know about the result

The result which has been released today can be checked in various ways. Here is all you need to know about it. (CLICK HERE)

15:00 IST, July 27th 2022
Here's How To Check Scores On Mobile
  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam that was conducted in offline mode, should go to any of the CHSE official results portals
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2022’
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by captcha code
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.
14:41 IST, July 27th 2022
Check Odisha class 12 result link here

The CHSE Odisha class 12 result has been released. Here is the direct link to check scores online. 

14:41 IST, July 27th 2022
Details required to check result

Candidates will have to enter their 9-digit roll number, captcha and date of birth to check scores

14:41 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha CHSE class 12 results released!

The Board has released class 12 or inter result before time. Earlier it was supposed to be out at 4 pm but it has been released before time.

 

14:33 IST, July 27th 2022
Girls outshine boys in class 10 board exams in Odisha

92.37 percent of girls were declared successful, the pass percentage among boys was 88.77

13:39 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha class 10 result 2022 was released on July 6

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha announced the class 10 final examination results on July 6, in which 90.55 percent students were declared successful. 

12:58 IST, July 27th 2022
Supplementary exam dates likely to be announced today

Those who could not clear the exams due to any reason will be eligible to take the supplementary exam. The registration date for supplementary exams will be announced today. 

12:34 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha CHSE class 12 results for Arts stream not releasing today

Odisha CHSE class 12 result for Arts stream will be released next week.

12:04 IST, July 27th 2022
Marks required to pass the inter exam

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject and in total to get a pass in the Class 12 exam.

11:39 IST, July 27th 2022
Education Minister announced result release date and time

"The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar," Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

10:58 IST, July 27th 2022
Credentials required to check result

Candidates can check the Odisha Plus 2 commerce and science results 2022 by using their roll number and registration number.

10:26 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha 12th result 2022 of these streams to be out today

Candidates should know that results for only Science and Commerce stream will be released on July 27, 2022.

09:58 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Check result date and time
  • CHSE 12th exams were conducted between April 28 and May 31, 2022
  • Odisha CHSE Result will be released on July 27, 2022
  • Supplementary exam date has not been announced yet 
09:32 IST, July 27th 2022
Steps to check Odisha CHSE class 12 results
  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the CHSE official results portal- orissaresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2022’
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by captcha code
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.
08:51 IST, July 27th 2022
08:38 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha class 12 exams were conducted on these dates

 CHSE 12th exams were held from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

08:38 IST, July 27th 2022
Over 3 lakh candidates took the exam

The result for over 3 lakh candidates who took the exam will be released at 4 pm

08:38 IST, July 27th 2022
Where to check Odisha CHSE Result 2022?

Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Once the result is released, students will be able to check it on the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

08:38 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha 12th result 2022: Check date and time here
  • Odisha 12th result 2022 will be released on July 27, 2022
  • It will be released today at 4
08:38 IST, July 27th 2022
Odisha CHSE class 12 results 2022 to be out today

CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

