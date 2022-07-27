Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 To Be Declared Today: List Of Websites To Check

Odisha CHSE class 12 result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the Odisha class 12 result 2022 on July 27, 2022. As per the official announcement, the result will be announced on July 27 at 4 pm. Once the result is released, students will be able to check it on official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 3 lakh candidates took the board exams which were conducted between April 28 and May 31, 2022. In order to check the scorecards, students should be ready with their roll number and password. The result will be released on the list of websites mentioned below.

Official websites to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022

chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th result 2022: Check result release date and time

The class 12 or inter result will be released on July 27, 2022

The result will be released at 4 pm

Here is how to Check CHSE Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the CHSE official results portal- orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials such as roll number and registration number followed by captcha code

Step 4: Post submitting the details, Odisha CHSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 and keep it saved on your device for your future reference.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced that Odisha CHSE Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream will be released on July 27, 2022. Whereas, he said that the result of arts stream is expected to be out next week. To qualify CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2022, students will be required to score at least 33% marks. Students are required to score 33 marks out of total 100 marks. Those who fail to secure the same, have to sit for supplementary exams. The details of the same have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.