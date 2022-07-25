Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Likely To Be Out This Week, Here's How To Check Scores Online

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CHSE Odisha result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to announce the Odisha CHSE exam results 2022 this week. As of now, official date and time for releasing result have not been announced. However, it is expected that the result can be released this week. Once released, it can be accessed at orissaresults.nic.in.
In order to check the scorecards, students should be ready with their roll number and password. This year, over 3 lakh students appeared for the CHSE 12th exams which were held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. The steps which should be followed to check result are mentioned below.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha announced the class 10 final examination results on July 6, in which 90.55 percent students were declared successful. A total of 5,26,818 students of 8,925 schools had appeared in the High School Certification (HSC) examination, which was held offline this year, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said.
"Though last year the pass percentage was 97, the result was prepared on the basis of assessment of class 9 performance. This year, the way students have scored is praiseworthy," Dash said.
As many as 8,119 students scored A1 grade, 90 per cent and above, while 54,889 secured A2 grade -- 80 to 90 percent marks, he said. Only two schools in Malkangiri and one school in Angul recorded zero result. "1,170 schools recorded 100 per cent success," the minister said.