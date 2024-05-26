Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has officially declared the results for the Class 10 examinations. A total of 96.07% of students have passed the matric exam. The result was declared at 10.30 am today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their Odisha matric results 2024 from 11.30 am. The result link will be activated on the following websites- bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This year around 5.5 lakh students took the matric exam.

To access their marksheet, students will need to input their board exam roll number and registration number. These details will enable them to download their marks sheets, providing a comprehensive breakdown of their performance in the examinations.

Direct link to check Odisha Class 10th Results 2024.

How to Check Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024?

Open the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in or visit the Odisha result page at orissaresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the section specifically designated for Matric or Class 10 results.

Input your roll number, roll code, and login credentials as required.

Once logged in, the Odisha class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.