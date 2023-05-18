Odisha Class 10th Results 2023: Download BSE Odisha 10th Mark Sheet From Digilocker, UMANG

Odisha class 10 results 2023: The wait of around six lakh candidates is going to end soon. The Board of Secondary Education of Odisha is all set to declare the class 10th results 2023 today, May 18. The students who appeared for the high school exams in the state will be able to check their results online at BSE Odisha official websites. Once released, the class 10th mark sheet of Odisha will also be available for download on Digilocker and UMANG apps and websites. In this article, we will discuss the steps to follow to download the mark sheets online.

How to check BSE Odisha matric Results on Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the Odisha option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and roll number

Step 7: The Odisha class 10th mark sheet will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check Odisha 10th results on UMANG app

Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play Store.

Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number

Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section

Step 4: Now, select the 'BSE Odisha' option to check class 10 results and select the academic year

Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit

Step 6: The Odisha class 10th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

List of websites to check Odisha 10th results 2023

orissaresults.nic.in bseodisha.nic.in. orissaresults.nic.in. digilocker.gov.in umang.gov.in odisha.indiaresults.com

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over SMS

Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01 ’

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th results 2023 on the website