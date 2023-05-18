Odisha Class 10th Results 2023: List Of Websites To Check Odisha Matric Results Today

The Board of Secondary Education of Odisha will announce the class 10th results 2023 today, May 18. The results will be declared at 10 am on Thursday. Students who took the state matric exams will be able to check their BSE Odisha 10th results 2023 online. A list of websites to check Odisha results 2023 has been given below.

List of websites to check Odisha 10th results 2023

bseodisha.nic.in bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in.

Moreover, BSE Odisha will also release the results for class 10th open school exams today. The result link will be activated at 12 noon. Once released, students will be able to check their Odisha results by following the steps given below.

How to check Odisha Board Class 10th results 2023 on the website

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to check the Class 10 result

Step 3: Click on the class 10th result 2023 option to get directed to a new page

Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account

Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option

Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required

BSE Odisha class 10th results will be released in a press conference. Around 6 lakh candidates have appeared for the class 10th exams this year. The exams were held from March 10 to 17. Students can also get their results via SMS.

BSE Odisha results: How to check matric results over SMS