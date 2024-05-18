Advertisement

The Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to release the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2024 by the last week of May. An official from the Odisha board shared this update with a media portal. Upon release, students who appeared for the Class 12 examination across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can access their results via the official CHSE Odisha website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Anticipating the announcement, the Board is expected to provide an official date and time for the results beforehand. However, candidates can expect CHSE Odisha Class 12th results by May 30, 2024. Students will need to input details such as their roll number and date of birth to access their scores on the official website. Additionally, alongside the results, comprehensive data including the overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance will also be disseminated. Here's a guide on how to check CHSE 12th scores once they are available:

How to check Odisha Class 12 Results 2024

Navigate to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Locate the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials and proceed by clicking on submit. Download your results and retain a printed copy for future reference.

In the preceding year, the Odisha Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams were unveiled on May 31, while those for the Arts stream were disclosed on June 8. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.93% for the Science stream, 81.12% for Commerce, and 78.88% for Arts.

This year, the Odisha Class 12 examinations took place from February 16 to March 30, 2024. To qualify for the examination, students are required to achieve a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

