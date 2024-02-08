Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment Result declared, here's how to check

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has officially released the Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023 on osepa.odisha.gov.in.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has officially released the Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023 on its official website, osepa.odisha.gov.in. The results encompass both Category I (Class 1 to 5) and Category II (Class 6 to 8) for various subjects. Aspirants can access their results by entering their application number or roll number. Additionally, the exam authority has published the OSEPA JT Merit List 2023 in PDF format along with the results. The merit list is declared separately for Classes 1 to 5 and 6 to 8.

As stated in a notice by OSEPA, "In pursuance of OSEPA advertisement No.10576 dated September 10, 2023, for the engagement of junior teacher (schematic), the draft merit list of selected candidates is hereby published in the OSEPA website based on the government in S and ME department resolution No 20336/SME dated August 22, 2023. The examinations were held from November 3 to 17, 2023, in different centers at the district level."

The notice emphasizes that inclusion in the draft merit list does not guarantee appointment unless candidates receive a specific engagement letter from the concerned appointing authority, following the government resolution number 20336/SME dated August 22, 2023.

Steps to Check Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023:

1. Visit the official website of the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) at osepa.odisha.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, find and click on the link to download the Odisha JT Result 2023.
3. A new window will open, allowing you to select the subject and category.
4. The PDF of the result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to follow these instructions carefully to access and preserve their Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

