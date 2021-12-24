Odisha Police Constable Result 2021 For PMT & PET Released; Here's How To Check

Odisha Police has published the Odisha Police Constable Result on their official website. The results have been released for the post of constable, communication. Candidates must note that the board has released the results for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Measurement Test that were conducted on 17 December 2021.

The PMT and PET were conducted by the board at OSAP 7th Bn Ground (in front of Aranya Bhawan), Bhubaneswar. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 244 posts will be filled. The Board conducted the computer-based test from November 15 to November 20, 2021, for the constable posts. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates related to recruitment.

Odisha Police Constable Result 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: To download the result, candidates need to visit the official website - odishapolice.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the " Notice and Advertisement " section

" section Step 3: Automatically, a new window would open up

Step 4: Now click on the notification that reads, " Result of Constable Communication 2021 "

" Step 5: Automatically, a new PDF would open up

Step 6: The PDF would consist of the Roll Number, Application Number, Name, Gender, and Category of candidates

Step 7: Candidates must take a printout of the PDF for future use

Odisha Police Constable Result 2021: Direct Link

To check the Odisha Police Constable Result 2021 candidates must follow the below steps or use the direct link given here to reach the official website - Odisha Police Constable Result (CLICK HERE)

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)