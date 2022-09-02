OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List Released, Here's How To Check

The second merit list for OFSS Bihar Class 11th has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Also, the direct link to download the OFSS Bihar Class 11 Second Merit List has been activated for the candidates. The link is available on the official website of OFSS, ofssbihar.in. To download the merit list, candidates would be required to enter their credentials, such as their date of birth or roll number. Those candidates whose names are there on the merit list can proceed with the admission process. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Merit List.

OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit List: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to download the OFSS Bihar Class 11 Second Merit List, candidates need to visit the official website of the OFSS Bihar (ofssbihar.in).

Step 2: Then, candidates need to click on the merit list link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter the required details.

Step 4: Automatically, the merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and then proceed ahead with the admission process.

Here's direct link to download OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Meri List - CLICK HERE

More details

The admission process has started from today, September 2, 2022 and the last date to apply for admission is till September 7, 2022. The option entry and slide-up option have also commenced from today. According to reports, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18,27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state this year. All those students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams can fill out the common application form (CAF) before the deadline.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative