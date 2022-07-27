OJEE Result 2022 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Click On Direct Link To Download

OJEE Result 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Earlier reports suggested that the Odisha JEE Results 2022 will be declared today. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results today. The result is available for download on the list of websites mentioned below. The direct link to download result has also been attached below.

OJEE 2022: List of official websites

Odishajee.com ojee.nic.in

OJEE JEE 2022: Check important dates here

OJEE 2022 registration form was released on March 14, 2022

The last date to apply for OJEE 2022 is April 30, 2022

OJEE 2022 was held between July 4 and July 8, 2022

Result has been released on July 27, 2022

OJEE Result date and time

OJEE result has been released on July 27, 2022

It has been released at around 12 noon

All candidates were allotted different dates, timings and venue as per the subjects chosen by them. To check the result, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.

OJEE 2022 result: Here is how to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Rank card- OJEE 2022’

Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and take its printout

Here is the direct link to download OJEE 2022 result

OJEEB has also released the toppers names for each course. Reports suggest that this year a total of 47,761 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 47,729 students have been ranked based on their performance in the entrance exams. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode.