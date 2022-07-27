OJEE Result 2022 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Click On Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
OJEE Result 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Earlier reports suggested that the Odisha JEE Results 2022 will be declared today. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results today. The result is available for download on the list of websites mentioned below. The direct link to download result has also been attached below.
All candidates were allotted different dates, timings and venue as per the subjects chosen by them. To check the result, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.
OJEEB has also released the toppers names for each course. Reports suggest that this year a total of 47,761 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 47,729 students have been ranked based on their performance in the entrance exams. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode.