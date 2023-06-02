Last Updated:

OJEE Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, List Of Websites, Steps To Check Results Online

OJEE Result 2023:

Nandini Verma
OJEE Result 2023

OJEE Result 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2023 result will be released today, June 2. The OJEE Board will declare the results at 11 am. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results today. The result will be available for download on the list of websites mentioned below. 

OJEE Result 2023: List of official websites

  • Odishajee.com
  • ojee.nic.in

The OJEE results will be declared by minister of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Pritiranjan Gharai, and principal secretary Usha Padhi (SDTE) at the conference hall of SCTE and VT (government ITI campus). OJEE 2023 was conducted on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15 for various diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programs. All candidates were allotted different dates, timings, and venues as per the subjects chosen by them. To check the result, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.

OJEE 2023 result: Here is how to download scorecards

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Rank card- OJEE 2023’
  • Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and take its printout 

About OJEE

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode. 

