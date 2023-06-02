OJEE Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, List Of Websites, Steps To Check Results Online

Quick links:
OJEE Result 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2023 result will be released today, June 2. The OJEE Board will declare the results at 11 am. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results today. The result will be available for download on the list of websites mentioned below.
The OJEE results will be declared by minister of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Pritiranjan Gharai, and principal secretary Usha Padhi (SDTE) at the conference hall of SCTE and VT (government ITI campus). OJEE 2023 was conducted on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15 for various diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programs. All candidates were allotted different dates, timings, and venues as per the subjects chosen by them. To check the result, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode.
