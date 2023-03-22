Opening Bell: Sensex Rises By 170 Points To Open At 58,245; Nifty Up At 17,182

The Indian indices started trading on Wednesday in the green, with the BSE Sensex rising 170.58 points, or 0.29%, to start at 58,245.26, and the Nifty rising 75.15 points, or 0.44 percent, to start at 17,182.65.

While HDFC Life, and SBI Life were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, and Coal India were the top laggards.

Among individual stocks, shares of Tata Motors gained over 1% after the automaker hiked prices commercial vehicles (CV) range by 5% starting April 1.



Besides, shares of Hindustan Zinc surged over 3% after the company decided to pay Rs10,990 crore ($1.3 billion) to its shareholders, a fourth dividend this year.