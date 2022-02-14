OPSC AEE Panchayati Raj Exam Marks Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Marks

OPSC Panchayati Raj exam: Odisha Public Service Commission has released the marks of the exam that was conducted for the post of AEE civil Panchayati Raj. The marks have been released on Monday, February 14, 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check marks has also been attached below. It must be noted that candidates should make sure to check or download their marks by March 16, as after that the marks link will be deactivated. Through this recruitment drive, vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the Panchayati Raj Department will be filled.

OPSC marks out: Here is how to check the same

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of OPSC

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “View Your Marks in the Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept. (Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21)”.

Candidates will have to key in their roll number, PPSN No and Date Of Birth to log in

Post logging in, the marks will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the page and are also advised to keep a copy for future reference

Here is the direct link to download marks

Check important dates here