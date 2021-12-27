OPTCL Result 2021 For Management Trainee Post Released; Here's Direct Link

OPTCL Management Trainee Result 2021: The result for the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has been released on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website on optcl.co.in. The results have been released for the Management Trainee posts.

The interview was conducted from December 14 to 16, 2021, and the results have been released on the basis of the candidates' performances in the interview. Through this recruitment drive, OPTCL will fill a total of 50 seats in the organization. The application procedure for the post started on August 1, 2021, and ended on September 15, 2021.

OPTCL Result 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: To download the OPTCL result visit the official website - optcl.co.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the notification that says, "Final Result of Management Trainee (El.) through GATE-202."

Step 3: A new PDF would open up.

Step 4: Automatically, a PDF will open up consisting of the Application Number, Serial Number, Gate Registered Name, Name, and Gender. Social Category of the Candidates

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates keep a copy of the PDF for future use.

OPTCL 2021 Result: Direct Link | More information

To download the OPTCL Management Trainee Examination Result 2021 candidates need to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - OPTCL Result 2021

To get all the information related to recruitment candidates must regularly visit the official website of OPTCL - optcl.co.in

Image: Unsplash