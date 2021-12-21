Osmania University Results Out For UG Courses, Here's How To Check Scorecards

OU UG Result: Osmania University has released the result for various Undergraduate courses on Monday, December 20, 2021. All the registered candidates who took the UG exams that were conducted in the month of October can check the results now. The results have been released for B.A., B.Com, B.Sc. and B.B.A courses. The exam results for third and fourth semester have been uploaded on the official websites and the steps to check the same has been attached below. The list of official websites has also been mentioned here. In order to check the scorecards, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Websites to check OU Results

osmania.ac.in manabadi.co.in

Osmania University Result 2021: Details

The results are such – BA (CBCS) 2nd & 4th sem October, 2021; BBA (CBCS) 2nd & 4th sem October, 2021; B.Com (CBCS) 2nd & 4th sem October, 2021 and B.Sc (CBCS) 2nd & 4th sem October, 2021. The Osmania University UG Results 2021 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, subject details, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, and the qualifying status and grade of the students. Click on the direct link mentioned below to land to result page.

Osmania University Result out: Step-by-step guide to check UG results

Step 1: Students will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above – osmania.ac.in or manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, candidates should go to the 'Examination Results' tab

Step 3: Candidates will then have to click on Osmania University UG Results 2021

Step 4: After being redirected to login window, enter the required details like hall ticket number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: The Osmania University Results 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Candidates are advised to go through it, save it and also take its copy for future reference

Candidates can click on this direct link to check results for Under Graduate courses