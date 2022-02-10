OSSSC Lab Technician Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By February 16

OSSSC Lab Technician exam: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, February 9 released the answer keys of Lab Technician 2021 examination. Candidates who took the exam on February 6 can check the answer key now. It is to be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have the option of raising objections if they want to. In order to check the answer key, candidates will have to go to the OSSSC website at www.osssc.gov.in. The steps to download the answer key has been mentioned below.

The Commission has released answer keys to set-wise (A,B,C,D) questions for Lab Technician 2021 written test. The important dates have been mentioned below. Selected candidates will be given the post of Lab Technician. The direct link to download the answer key is also attached below.

Check important dates here

Exam was conducted on February 6, 2022

Provisional key has been released on February 9, 2022

The last date to submit objections is February 16, 2022

Here is how to check OSSSC Lab Technician answer key

Candidates who took the exam should go to the official OSSSC website - www.osssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ tab

Candidates will be redirected to login page where they will have to log in using registration ID and password

Then candidates will have to click on ‘Applicant Menu’ and then click on ‘Examination Answer Keys’

Post clicking on it, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the answer key and take its print out for future reference

Here is how to raise objections

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned above

Candidates can click on the link ‘File objection for the published answer keys’ visible under the applicant menu and submit their objections

To be noted that the objections can only be raised through online mode. Considering the objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. Result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. A total of 1000 candidates will be selected for the post.