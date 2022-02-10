OSSSC Lab Technician Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By February 16

Quick links:
OSSSC Lab Technician exam: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, February 9 released the answer keys of Lab Technician 2021 examination. Candidates who took the exam on February 6 can check the answer key now. It is to be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have the option of raising objections if they want to. In order to check the answer key, candidates will have to go to the OSSSC website at www.osssc.gov.in. The steps to download the answer key has been mentioned below.
The Commission has released answer keys to set-wise (A,B,C,D) questions for Lab Technician 2021 written test. The important dates have been mentioned below. Selected candidates will be given the post of Lab Technician. The direct link to download the answer key is also attached below.
To be noted that the objections can only be raised through online mode. Considering the objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. Result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. A total of 1000 candidates will be selected for the post.
According to the official notice, “No objection shall be entertained through email, by post, in person, or in any other mode under any circumstances.”