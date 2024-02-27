English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

OSSSC PEO, JA results 2024 declared, here's direct link to check

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the much-awaited results for the Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) recruitment examination for phase 12. Candidates who participated in the examination can now access the list of provisionally selected candidates on the official website of the commission at osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC PEO & JA Result 2024 has been released specifically for the districts of Bhadrak, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and Koraput, bringing clarity to the recruitment process in these regions.

How to download the Odisha PEO & JA Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the "Recruitment News" section. 

Step 3: Locate and click on the link titled "Notification No. IIE-17/2024-204(C)/OSSSC dated - 26.02.2024 ----- Publication of Provisional Results for recruitment to the posts of JA & PEO under CRE-2023."

Step 4: A PDF document containing the results will be displayed on the screen. Review the notice carefully. 

Step 5: Check for the roll numbers of the qualified candidates in the list. Step 6: Download the PDF document and retain a hard copy for future reference.

For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to download the result PDF is also provided below in this article.

The release of the OSSSC PEO, JA Result 2024 marks a significant milestone in the recruitment process, offering clarity and transparency to candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the outcome of their examinations.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the results and take necessary steps as per the instructions provided by the commission. For further updates and information, candidates can refer to the official website of OSSSC.

Direct Link to Download Result

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission continues its commitment to conducting fair and efficient recruitment processes, ensuring equal opportunities for all eligible candidates across various districts of Odisha.

 

 

 

 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

