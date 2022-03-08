OSSTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's Direct Link To Raise Objections

OSSTET 2022 Answer Key: Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test, OSSTET Answer Key 2022 has been released by Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha. The answer key which has been released on Tuesday, March 8 is provisional in nature. Therefore candidates who took the exam have an option of raising objections. Important dates and steps to raise objections have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

OSSTET Answer Key 2022 has been released for the 2nd phase of the exam that was held on February 9, 2022. The deadline to raise objections ends on March 12, 2022. Candidates will also have to pay fee for rasing objections. Here is all you need to know about it.

OSSTET answer key 2022: Here is how to check Odisha TET provisional key

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the Homepage,they should click of any of the links/notifications for OSSTET 2nd answer key and/or objections

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required credentials

Post submitting the same, the answer key will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check the same and take its printout for future reference

Candidates can raise objections by clicking on the relevant link after logging in. Raise objection, pay fee and attach supporting documents.

For raising objections, candidates can click on this link. Click here

Considering the objections raised by candidates, the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha will prepare final answer key. The result will then be prepared on tha basis of final answer key. The exact date for releasing final snwer key or result has not been announced yet. However, registered candiadtes who took the exam are advised to keep an eye on te official website so as not to miss any updates.