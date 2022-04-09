OSSTET 2nd Phase Result 2021 Announced; Follow These Steps To Download

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2nd Phase Results 2021 on Friday. OMR sheet has also been released along with the result. Registered candidates who took the exam can check both the results and OMR on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

To be noted that the OSSTET 2nd Phase Results 2021-22 released is for the exam which was held on February 9, 2022. Before this, the 1st phase exam was also held on September 1, 2022. Candidates, who appeared for the 2nd phase of the paper, can follow this step-by-step guide to download results. In order to check the same, candidates will have to be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

OSSTET Results 2021-22: Follow these steps to check 2nd phase results

Step 1: Interested candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test - bseodihsa.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'OSSTET Exam Result 2021 (2nd).'

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to view the results.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the OSSTET Result for 2nd phase will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should also go through the OSSTET OMR which has been released with the OSSTET 2nd Phase Results 2022. On the basis of marks they have secured, candidates should keep an eye on the BSE Odisha's website for further information. The direct links to check OMR sheet and result have been attached below.

OSSTET Results 2021-22: Check direct links