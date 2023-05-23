PM Modi Congratulates Candidates Who Cleared UPSC Exam, Says 'great Time To Serve Nation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the people who successfully cleared the civil services examination and said that it is an exciting time to serve the nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to those youngsters who have cleared the Civil Services Exams. My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people."

Offering encouragement to people who couldn't clear the bureaucratic exam, he said they would have more attempts to clear the exam. He also motivated them by saying there are a plethora of other opportunities in various fields where people could use their diverse skills.

He said, "I understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best."

Women top the UPSC exam this year

This year too, women have raised the bar as women have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations by securing four out of the first five ranks. As per the result announced on Tuesday, May 23, Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra have got the top four positions.

The results of the UPSC CSE preliminary examination were made public on June 22. A total of 933 candidates, out of which 613 were men and 320 were women, were recommended by the Commission for appointment in various services.