PNB SO Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Specialist Officer Scorecards

PNB SO Result 2022: The result of the exam for the post of Specialist Officer at Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been declared. Candidates can now download their results by visiting the official website - pnbindia. in. This year, the examination was held on June 12, 2022, in online mode.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 145 posts of specialist officers will be filled in the department, and these includes, 40 openings for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury). This time, a total of 60 candidates qualified for the post of Manager (risk). MMGS-II. 210 candidates qualified for the post of Manager (credit) MMGS-II. 7 candidates qualified for the post of Senior Manager (treasury) MMGS-III.
“All shortlisted candidates are advised to submit documents/certificates confirming their eligibility in respect of educational and post qualification work experience, caste, category etc. as prescribed in Advertisement dated 20.04.2022 through email to us at recruitmentho@pnb.co.in latest by July 9, 2022,” reads the notification.