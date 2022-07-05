PNB SO Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Specialist Officer Scorecards

PNB SO Result 2022: The result of the exam for the post of Specialist Officer at Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been declared. Candidates can now download their results by visiting the official website - pnbindia. in. This year, the examination was held on June 12, 2022, in online mode.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 145 posts of specialist officers will be filled in the department, and these includes, 40 openings for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury). This time, a total of 60 candidates qualified for the post of Manager (risk). MMGS-II. 210 candidates qualified for the post of Manager (credit) MMGS-II. 7 candidates qualified for the post of Senior Manager (treasury) MMGS-III.

“All shortlisted candidates are advised to submit documents/certificates confirming their eligibility in respect of educational and post qualification work experience, caste, category etc. as prescribed in Advertisement dated 20.04.2022 through email to us at recruitmentho@pnb.co.in latest by July 9, 2022,” reads the notification.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online test and interview.

Punjab National Bank SO Result 2022 | Here's how to check PNB SO Result 2022

Step 1: To download the PNB Specialist Officer Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Recruitments."

Step 3: Click on "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED THE ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022 UNDER RECRUITMENT OF 145 SPECIALIST OFFICERS"

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and save the result for future needs

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website to get new updates related to recruitment and more.

Here's direct link to download PNB SO Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)