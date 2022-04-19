PPSC Accountants Answer Key Out, Objection Raising Window Open Till April 21

Quick links:
PPSC Answer Key 2022: The answer key for Accountant posts has been released by the Punjab Public Service Commission on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can raise objections against the answer key by visiting the official website - ppsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that April 21 is the last date to raise objections.
The answer key has been released for Sets A, B, C, and D. Candidates must note that in order to raise objections against the answer key, they need to attach a document containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. The objection can be raised only through the online mode.
After processing the objections raised by students the Commission will release a Revised Answer Key on the Commission's website which will be final in nature. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.