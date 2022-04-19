PPSC Accountants Answer Key Out, Objection Raising Window Open Till April 21

PPSC Answer Key 2022: The answer key for Accountant posts has been released by the Punjab Public Service Commission on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can raise objections against the answer key by visiting the official website - ppsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that April 21 is the last date to raise objections.

The answer key has been released for Sets A, B, C, and D. Candidates must note that in order to raise objections against the answer key, they need to attach a document containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. The objection can be raised only through the online mode.

PPSC Accountants' Answer Key 2022: Here's how to raise objection

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the PPSC - ppsc.gov.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on " PPSC Accountants' Answer Key 2022 ."

." Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will get the objection link.

Step 4: Then, enter the login credentials and click on " submit ".

". Step 5: Submit any objections to the answer key and any supporting documentation.

Step 6: Then click on " Submit ."

." Step 7: The objections have been submitted.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future needs.

PPSC Accountant Revised Answer Key

After processing the objections raised by students the Commission will release a Revised Answer Key on the Commission's website which will be final in nature. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to raise objection against PPSC Accountant Answer Key - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)