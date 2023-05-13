PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2023 Expected By This Date; See How To Check Punjab Board Results

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB ) will announce the class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. The PSEB results 2023 will be declared by the end of May. Punjab Board is expected to release the results in the last week of May. Once released candidates will be able to check their results online at pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023. PSEB 12th exams were held from February 20 till April 24. See how to check PSEB results online.

How to check PSEB Class 10th result 2023?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB Class 10th result link on the homepage

Log-in using your class 10th roll number

The PSEB 10th class result will appear on the screen

Download and take its printout for further reference.

How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2023?

Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB class 8th results 2023 on April 28. The exams were held from February 25 to March 22. Around 3 lakh students have enrolled for the PSEB 8th board exam this year of which 2,98,127 candidates appeared. A total of 2,92,206 have passed the exam taking the pass percentage to 98.01%. PSEB declared the PSEB class 5th result 2023 on April 6. PSEB conducted the Punjab Board Class 5th exams 2023 from February 27 to March 3, 2023.