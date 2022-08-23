Last Updated:

PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To View Scorecards

PSEB 10th compartment result 2022 has been released on August 23, 2022. Matric result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
pseb 10th compartment result 2022

Image: Pixabay


PSEB 10th compartment result 2022: Punjab Board of School Education, also known as PSEB, has released the matric or class 10 compartment exam result. Registered students who appeared for the Punjab Board 10th Compartment Exams 2022 can check their result now. The result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website pseb.ac.in.

To be noted that the Punjab Board conducted PSEB 10th Compartment exams in the month of July 2022. Only those students who did not clear the PSEB 10th Term 2 exam appeared for these exams. The direct link to check the PSEB matric result 2022 and scorecards are also mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with their roll number to check scores online. 

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022: List of official websites

  • pseb.ac.in
  • ssapunjab.org
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • Indiaresults.in
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • results.nic.in

PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website - pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
  • Step 3: Then click on the 'view result’ and then click on the link for ‘Matriculation Re-appear Result 2022’
  • Step 4: Then candidates should enter their roll number or name and submit
  • Step 5: Post submitting the PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for further references
  • Here is the direct link to download result (CLICK HERE)

Earlier the Punjab Board declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 on July 5 and 6, 2022. For the 10th Exams 2022, the overall pass percentage was 97.94%. This year, a total of 3,23,361 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10th Board Exams. Out of these, a total of 3,16,69 students passed the exams. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. 

