PSEB 10th Result 2022; Direct Link To Check Scorecards Activated

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The link to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 results 2022 is now active. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecard by visiting the official websites - pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. The PSEB 10th Result 2022 was released on July 5, and the direct link to check the results has been activated. Students will need to enter their exam roll number and date of birth to check their Punjab Board Results 2022 for Class 10. Students must take note that the original mark sheets will be sent from the schools where students can collect them later on.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 | Pass percentage

This year, a total of 3,16,699 students cleared the Class 10 exam. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 was 97.94 per cent.

Punjab board class 10 result Toppers

According to the official information, this year the Nancy Rani of Government High School, Satie Wala ( Ferozpur) and Dilpreet Kaur of Guru Teg Bahadur Public Senior Secondary School, Kanjla (Sangrur) topped the PSEB class 10th exam with 99.08% marks.

Punjab Board Result 2022 | List of websites to check PSEB 10th Result 2022

pseb.ac.in ssapunjab.org punjab.indiaresults.com Indiaresults.in punjab.indiaresults.com results.nic.in

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 | Here's how to check scorecards

Step 1: Candidates visit the PSEB's official website to download the PSEB 10th Result 2022.

Step 2: Then, click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth).

Step 4: The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be displayed automatically on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print the PSEB 10th-grade score card for future use.

