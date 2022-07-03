PSEB 10th Result 2022 Expected To Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

PSEB Class 10 Result: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the PSEB Class 10 Results 2022 soon. According to media reports, students will be able to check their PSEB 10th-grade results by this week. When the PSEB 10th result is available, it can be accessed at the Punjab School Education Board's official website - pseb.ac.in. However, till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the PSEB Class 10 results.

Earlier, reports claimed that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be announced on July 1, but now reports suggest that the PSEB Class 10th result will be released on July 4 or the day after tomorrow. The results will be announced at around 3 pm. This year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th Board Exams 20222, which were held between April 29, 2022, and May 19, 2022. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned a step-by-step process to download the PSEB Class 10th Results 2022.

List of websites to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Punjab Board Result 2022 | Here's how to check PSEB 10th Result 2022

Step 1: To download the PSEB Result 2022, students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to pseb.ac.in 10th Term 2 Result 2022.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.

Step 4: Automatically, a news page would open.

Step 5: PSEB's 10th result (2022) will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet.

NOTE: It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website of PSEB for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)