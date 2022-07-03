PSEB 10th Result 2022 Expected To Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
PSEB Class 10 Result: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the PSEB Class 10 Results 2022 soon. According to media reports, students will be able to check their PSEB 10th-grade results by this week. When the PSEB 10th result is available, it can be accessed at the Punjab School Education Board's official website - pseb.ac.in. However, till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the PSEB Class 10 results.
Earlier, reports claimed that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be announced on July 1, but now reports suggest that the PSEB Class 10th result will be released on July 4 or the day after tomorrow. The results will be announced at around 3 pm. This year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th Board Exams 20222, which were held between April 29, 2022, and May 19, 2022. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned a step-by-step process to download the PSEB Class 10th Results 2022.