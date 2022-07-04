PSEB 10th Result 2022 Likely Today: List Of Websites To Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result

PSEB Board result 2022: It is being predicted that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) may release the PSEB Class 10 Results 2022 on Monday, July 4, 2022. However, till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the PSEB Class 10 results. List of official websites on which result will be uploaded are mentioned here.

Earlier, reports claimed that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be announced on July 1, but now reports suggest that the PSEB Class 10th result will be released on July 4 at around 3 pm. Over 4 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for the PSEB 10th Board Exams 20222, which were held between April 29, 2022, and May 19, 2022. The step-by-step process to download the PSEB Class 10th Results 2022 rare mentioned below.

List of websites to access Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Indiaresults.in

results.nic.in

Punjab Board Result 2022: Here's how to check PSEB 10th Result 2022

Step 1: To download the PSEB Result 2022, students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to pseb.ac.in 10th Term 2 Result 2022.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.

Step 4: Automatically, a news page would open.

Step 5: PSEB's 10th result (2022) will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet

Step 7: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference

NOTE: It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website of PSEB for fresh updates.

PSEB 10th result 2022 term 2: Details mentioned on Punjab board Class 10 result 2022

Roll number

Student’s name

Father's name

Category

Total marks

Subjects

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Registration number

Mother's name

Stream

How to check Punjab board result 2022 10th Class via SMS