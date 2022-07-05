PSEB 10th Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check Punjab Board Matric Results

PSEB 10th result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the PSEB 10th Result 2022 on July 5, 2022. Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. Once the PSEB class 10th result is out, it will be available on the list of official websites mentioned below. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

This year the PSEB class 10th examination was held from April 29 to May 19 at different examination centers. The Class 10 board exam started at 10 am and the Class 12 board exam started at 2 pm. PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced. PSEB 10th term 2 and final results will be announced on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

PSEB 10th result 2022: Check result date and time here

Punjab board 10th result date: July 5

Punjab board 10th result time: 12:30 pm

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022: List of official websites

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Indiaresults.in

results.nic.in

Check Punjab board result 2022 via SMS: Here's how

Type an SMS in the format: PB10

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time

Punjab Board Result 2022: Follow these steps to check PSEB 10th Result 2022