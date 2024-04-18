PSEB 10th Result 2024 Date and Time: Punjab Board Class 10th Results To Be Out Tomorrow

Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the eagerly awaited PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18, 2024. As per an official announcement by the PSEB, the class 10th results will be officially declared at noon on April 18, 2024. Students can access their PSEB 10th results on the official website starting from April 19. The results will be available for viewing on pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

PSEB class 10th Results 2024 Date and Time

Punjab Board Class 10th Results 2024 Date: April 18

Punjab Board Class 10th Results 2024 Time: 11.30 am

This year's Class 10 board examinations commenced on February 13, 2024, and concluded on March 5, 2024. The examinations were conducted smoothly across the state, with various exam centres operating in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. A significant number of approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

How to check PSEB class 10th results 2024

To check their results, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on the results link provided on the home page.

3. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to click on the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

4. Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Verify the result and download the page.

7. Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

Advertisement

With the announcement of the PSEB 10th Result 2024 just around the corner, students are advised to stay updated and prepared to access their results conveniently through the official website.

In the year 2023, the PSEB class 10th exams were held from March 24 to April 20 and the results were declared on May 26. The Punjab Board class 10th pass percentage was recorded at 97.5%.