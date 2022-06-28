PSEB 12th Result 2022 Likely Today: List Of Websites To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result

Punjab board class 12 results: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the inter or class 12 results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet. The Punjab board 12th result and topper details will be announced at a press conference. In order to check PSEB Punjab Board 12th result, students should be ready with their registration number, roll number, and password/date of birth. List of official websites and steps to check scorecard are mentioned below.

Earlier the result was supposed to be out on June 27, 2022. However, due to some unavoidable reason, the press conference was not conducted on Monday. It is likely to be conducted on June 28, 2022.

PSEB class 12 results: Check result date and time here

PSEB Punjab Board class 12th result: Official websites to check scores

pseb.ac.in Indiaresults.in punjab.indiaresults.com results.nic.in

The result which may be released today is for the second term. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm.

PSEB 12th result 2022 term 2: Details mentioned on Punjab board Class 12 result 2022

Roll number

Student’s name

Father's name

Category

Total marks

Subjects

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Registration number

Mother's name

Stream

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PSEB inter or 12th Result link"

Step 3: Then candidates should enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: PSEB class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the inter result and take a printout for future reference

