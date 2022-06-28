Last Updated:

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Likely Today: List Of Websites To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result

PSEB 12th result 2022 is expected to be released on the official websites on June 28, 2022. Once released, registered students will be able to check it here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
PSEB 12th result 2022

Image: Pixabay


Punjab board class 12 results: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the inter or class 12 results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet. The Punjab board 12th result and topper details will be announced at a press conference. In order to check PSEB Punjab Board 12th result, students should be ready with their registration number, roll number, and password/date of birth. List of official websites and steps to check scorecard are mentioned below.

Earlier the result was supposed to be out on June 27, 2022. However, due to some unavoidable reason, the press conference was not conducted on Monday. It is likely to be conducted on June 28, 2022.

PSEB class 12 results: Check result date and time here

  • The result was supposed to be released on June 27, 2022
  • It is now expected to be out on June 28, 2022
  • The time for releasing result has not been announced yet

PSEB Punjab Board class 12th result: Official websites to check scores

  1. pseb.ac.in
  2. Indiaresults.in
  3. punjab.indiaresults.com
  4. results.nic.in

The result which may be released today is for the second term. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. 

PSEB 12th result 2022 term 2: Details mentioned on Punjab board Class 12 result 2022

  • Roll number
  • Student’s name
  • Father's name
  • Category
  • Total marks
  • Subjects
  • Marks obtained in theory and practical
  • Registration number
  • Mother's name
  • Stream

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check result

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website pseb.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PSEB inter or 12th Result link" 
  • Step 3: Then candidates should enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • Step 4: PSEB class 12 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the inter result and take a printout for future reference

How to check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS

  • Type an SMS in the format: PB12
  • Send this SMS to 5676750.
  • The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time
READ | Haryana board result 2022 updates: BSEH 12th result declared, check here
READ | UP Board Result 2022 Date: Uttar Pradesh class 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow
READ | JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for class 10 today, here's list of websites to check
READ | Haryana Open Board Result 2022: HBSE releases HOS 10th, 12th results; Here's direct link
READ | Assam Board Result 2022: Dip in pass percentage in Assam higher secondary examination
Tags: PSEB 12th result 2022, Punjab board class 12 results, Punjab board 12th result
First Published:
COMMENT