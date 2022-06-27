Last Updated:

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Postponed, Check New Date Here

PSEB 12th result 2022 was supposed to be released on June 27, 2022. However, as per reports, the result release has been postponed. The steps to check scorecards are mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
PSEB 12th result 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
15:38 IST, June 27th 2022
Result release postponed due to administrative reasons

The result for class 12 March 2022 to be announced today on June 27 at 3 pm has been postponed due to some administrative reasons. This result will be released in the near future and will be announced through the board’s website and social media,” an official from PSEB told media

pointer
15:35 IST, June 27th 2022
Punjab class 12 results likely to be out tomorrow

As per reports, the PSEB class 12 or inter result will be released on June 28, 2022

pointer
15:32 IST, June 27th 2022
PSEB 12th result 2022 postponed, not to be out today

As per reports, the PSEB class 12th or inter result will not be released today

pointer
15:21 IST, June 27th 2022
Punjab Board class 12 result delayed

There has been delay of over 20 minutes and the result has not been released yet

pointer
15:14 IST, June 27th 2022
Credentials required to check result

Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth/password to check scores

pointer
15:12 IST, June 27th 2022
3 lakh students took the exam this year

Over 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year

pointer
15:11 IST, June 27th 2022
Exam was conducted in offline mode

 Duration of papers were 1.30 hours, 2 hours, 2.30 hours and 3 hours, as per the subject requirements.

pointer
15:02 IST, June 27th 2022
PSEB 12th Result 2022: Press Conference To Begin Soon

The press conference to announce the PSEB 12th result 2022 will commence soon. The pass percentage, toppers' list will be also be released shortly

pointer
15:01 IST, June 27th 2022
Punjab Board class 12 result to be out anytime soon

The result will be released at 3 pm

pointer
14:55 IST, June 27th 2022
Result to be out in another 5 minutes

As scheduled, the result will be released at 3 pm

pointer
14:51 IST, June 27th 2022
PSEB Result: Check date and time here
  • The result will be released on June 27, 2022
  • It will be released at 3 pm
pointer
14:42 IST, June 27th 2022
How to check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS
  • Type an SMS in the format: PB12 .
  • Send this SMS to 5676750.
  • The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.
pointer
14:33 IST, June 27th 2022
PSEB 12th Result 2022: Here is how to check scorecards online
  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website pseb.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PSEB inter or 12th Result link" (Link to be activated after 3 pm)
  • Step 3: Then candidates should enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • Step 4: PSEB class 12 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the inter result and take a printout for future reference
pointer
14:32 IST, June 27th 2022
Result to be out in another 30 minutes

The result will be released in another 30 minutes at 3 pm

pointer
14:20 IST, June 27th 2022
Details mentioned on Punjab board Class 12 result 2022
  • Roll number
  • Student’s name
  • Father's name
  • Category
  • Total marks
  • Subjects
  • Marks obtained in theory and practical
  • Registration number
  • Mother's name
  • Stream
pointer
13:51 IST, June 27th 2022
Exams were conducted in two shifts

The exams were conducted in a single shift between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. The term-I examinations were conducted from December 13 to 22, 2021 and the result was declared on May 11, 2022. 

pointer
13:44 IST, June 27th 2022
Punjab class 12 results term II result to be out at 3 pm

This year, following the pattern of CBSE, the Punjab Board too conducted the exam in two terms. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022.

pointer
13:28 IST, June 27th 2022
Official websites to check scores
  1. pseb.ac.in
  2. Indiaresults.in
  3. punjab.indiaresults.com
  4. results.nic.in
pointer
13:28 IST, June 27th 2022
Credentials required to check result

In order to check result, students will have to enter their registration number, roll number and password/date of birth.

pointer
13:28 IST, June 27th 2022
Result to be announced in a press conference

The results, as well as topper details, will be announced at a press conference.

pointer
13:28 IST, June 27th 2022
Punjab class 12 results: Check date and time here
  • The result will be released on June 27, 2022
  • It will be released in second half at 3 pm
pointer
13:28 IST, June 27th 2022
Punjab Board 12th result to be out today

Punjab Board class 12 or inter result will be released on Monday, June 27, 2022

Tags: PSEB 12th result 2022, Punjab board 12th result, Pseb result
COMMENT